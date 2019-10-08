Santa Fe hotels and resorts scored well in Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
The influential travel magazine’s readers ranked the 24-room Inn of the Five Graces, located on both sides of the achingly narrow 17th century De Vargas Street, as the No. 1 hotel in the Southwest and West, No. 4 in the United States and No. 17 in the world.
Condé Nast received responses from 600,000 people opining in 111 categories in the reader survey with the results released Monday.
Inn of the Five Graces owners Ira and Sylvia Seret insist it is the personalized service provided to guests that gives visitors a lasting impression that translates to favorable reader survey responses.
“Guests tell us every day the hotel is an experience, not just accommodations or a hotel room,” the Serets wrote in an email. “They feel as though they are someplace special, like no other place. I do think the inn has a heart and soul and this is what our guests feel when they stay with us.”
La Fonda on the Plaza was ranked No. 2 on the list of top 20 hotels in the Southwest and West, Eldorado Hotel & Spa at No. 9 and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi at No. 12.
Santa Fe ranked as the No. 2 small U.S. city with a population less than 350,000, once again nosed out by Charleston, S.C.
Charleston and Santa Fe ranked the same Nos. 1 and 2 in Travel & Leisure magazine’s July reader survey of best U.S. cities – though T&L had big and small cities on the same list. Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall noted this is the highest Santa Fe has ranked in both travel magazines in the same year.
Favorable rankings are key; Santa Fe tourism has a direct economic impact of $750 million and draws 1.8 million visitors a year, Randall said.
“These rankings are so important, particularly the rankings that are reader polls or scientific rankings,” he said. “When people are talking to other people and telling them how great Santa Fe is, that is so incredible.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the hospitality of locals to visitors gives the city the ability to attract tourists “from all walks of life.”
“There is a lot of sameness in cities around the world,” Webber said. “We remain unique.”
Arizona dominates the top resorts list in Texas and the Southwest. New Mexico dotted the list with Vermejo in Raton at No. 3, La Posada de Santa Fe at No. 7, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa at No. 11, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa at the Santa Ana Pueblo at No. 20 and Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe at No. 30.
Condé Nast’s Rankings
Best Small Cities in the U.S.
1. Charleston, S.C.
2. Santa Fe
3. Alexandria, Va.
4. Savannah, Ga.
5. Key West, Fla.
Top 20 Hotels in the Southwest and West
1. Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe
2. La Fonda on the Plaza, Santa Fe
3. The Hermosa Inn, Paradise Valley, Ariz.
4. Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque,
5. Kimpton Hotel Paloma, Phoenix
6. The Wort Hotel, Jackson, Wyo.
7. Anvil Hotel, Jackson, Wyo.
8. Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9. Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Santa Fe
10. Sundial Lodge, Park City, Utah
11. The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
12. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Santa Fe
13. Inn at 500 Capitol, Boise, Idaho
14. Silverado Lodge, Park City, Utah
15. Hotel 43, Boise
16. L’Auberge de Sedona, Sedona, Ariz.
17. The Grove Hotel, Boise
18. W Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
19. Camby Hotel, Phoenix
20. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City
Note: This includes New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho – but not Colorado or Southern and Northern California or the Pacific Northwest, which have their own categories.
Top 10 Hotels in the United States
1. SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.
2. 1 Hotel, West Hollywood, Calif,
3. Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami
4. Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe
5. Hotel Casa del Ma, Santa Monica, Calif.
6. 21c Museum Hotel, Louisville, Ky.
7. Olema House at Point Reyes, Olema, Calif.
8. North Block Hotel, Yountville, Calif.
9. 21c Museum Hotel, Lexington, Ky.
10. The Pearl Hotel Rosemary Beach, Fla.
—
Best Hotels in the World
1. SLS Hotel, California
2. Baur au Lac, Zurich, Switzerland
3. Taj Lake Palace, India
4. 1 Hotel West Hollywood, California
5. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Florida
6. Royal Mansour, Morocco
7. Rambagh Palace, India
8. Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa, Italy
9. Beau-Rivage Palace, Switzerland
10. Rosewood Luang Prabang, Laos
11. Alila Fort Bishangarh, India
12. Amerikalinjen, Norway
13. Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel, Peru
14. Aranwa Sacred Valley Hotel & Wellness, Peru
15. La Réserve Paris, France
16. Hotel Astoria, A Rocco Forte Hotel, Russia
17. Inn of the Five Graces
18. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Condé Nast reader votes since 2015
2015 — Condé Nast readers name Santa Fe the No. 2 Best Small City in the Country. And Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice scores Santa Fe No. 6 best overall among world’s cities
2016 — Santa Fe ranked No. 3 in the U.S in Condé Nast Travelers Readers’ Choice Awards for Top Small Cities and Santa Fe ranked No. 5 in the World in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
2017 — Condé Nast Reader’s Choice named Santa Fe No. 4 Best Small City in the United States
2018 — Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards names Santa Fe the No. 2 Best Small City in the U.S.
Source: Tourism Santa Fe
