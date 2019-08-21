Now it’s Southern Methodist University’s turn to lavish praise on Santa Fe.
The City Different is No. 1 in the nation when it comes to the vibrancy of its arts and culture offerings, SMU Data Arts says in a new report. The city also ranks No. 1 for all medium-size cities or metropolitan areas — those with populations between 100,000 and 1 million.
With an actual population of only about 80,000 and a countywide population of just under 150,000, Santa Fe barely slipped into that category.
The city beat out Pittsfield, Mass.; San Rafael, Calif.; Missoula, Mont.; Charlottesville, Va.; Ithaca, N.Y.; Burlington, Vt.; Boulder, Colo.; Asheville, N.C.; and Bremerton, Wash., in the medium-city category. It also bested such arts and culture meccas as New York; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Jackson, Wyo.; Summit Park, Utah; and Steamboat Springs, Colo.
SMU Data Arts, the National Center for Arts Research at Dallas-based Southern Methodist University, examined data from more than 950 metropolitan statistical areas in the United States.
“Santa Fe is a cultural haven, with more artists, writers, and designers than just about any city in the country and home to one of the largest art markets in the country,” the report says.
City officials touted the ranking in a news release Wednesday.
“Santa Fe continues to solidify its reputation as a cultural and artistic center that has a unique energy of its own,” Mayor Alan Webber said in the statement. “Whether it’s music, dance, opera or art, museums and theaters and markets — time and again our City comes in at the top of the rankings.”
Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, said, “We all know what a great arts city Santa Fe is and how important the arts are to both tourism and our resident lifestyle, but having it recognized by a third party as the very best in the entire country is terrific.”
The report analyzed three facets of arts and culture in a city: “supply, demand, and public support … on a per capita basis.”
The city received the top rating for revenue generated by arts and ranks No. 2 — sandwiched between Los Angeles and New York City — for its number of art providers. It also ranks high for drawing federal funding for arts initiatives, but it falls far short for the amount of support it receives from the state government.
SMU Data Arts collected data for the report from the U.S. Census Bureau, art organizations’ IRS 990 forms, the Theatre Communications Group, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.