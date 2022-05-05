Geraldine Toya said she is fighting to get answers nearly a year after her daughter did not return to her home after going out for groceries.
Shawna Toya was 40 when she was found dead July 31 in her car at an Albuquerque park. Officials told the Toya family Shawna Toya died of an overdose, but Geraldine Toya said she thinks her daughter was murdered.
“I never thought I would be in this situation,” Geraldine Toya said. “I am doing an investigation, trying to find out who did this to my daughter.”
Geraldine Toya and members of her family joined about 200 people Thursday on the Santa Fe Plaza to help mark the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives National Day of Awareness. Similar gatherings were held around the country, where families asked government officials and the public to keep the issue — the fight against violence perpetrated on Native people — on the front burner.
Family members of missing or murdered Indigenous people say their cases are often swept under the rug, leaving them with a constant burning question: What happened?
Christine Means said she has been seeking justice for her sister, Dione Thomas, who was killed in 2015.
“I was angry immediately, the minute I heard she had been airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital,” Means recalled. “I’ve been angry throughout this process of her going from my loved person … that I grew up admiring, to becoming a case on someone’s desk — where that case was moved to another desk and then on to another.”
Thomas’ case is unsolved, Means said, and police are still searching for answers.
Meanwhile, nearly 40 law enforcement officials, tribal leaders, social workers and survivors of violence have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decadeslong crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Thursday.
The committee’s creation means, for the first time, the voices guiding the Interior and Justice departments in the effort will include people most affected by the epidemic, said Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. She said the panel includes members with diverse experiences and backgrounds, representing communities from Alaska and Washington to Arizona, Oklahoma and Michigan. It will craft recommendations on how the government can better tackle a disproportionately high number of unsolved cases in which Native Americans and Alaska Natives have disappeared or been killed.
“It will take a focused effort — and time — to unravel the many threads that contribute to the alarming rates of these cases,” Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, said during a virtual event.
Some members of Congress have expressed concern that work to address the crisis as required under the law isn’t on track. In the case of appointing members to the commission, federal officials are more than a year behind schedule.
The Not Invisible Act, signed into law in October 2020, required that the commission be named by February 2021 and findings be made public last month.
Another law signed around the same time directed the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to find ways to increase cooperation among law enforcement agencies, provide tribes resources and address data collection. Savanna’s Act was named for 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who went missing while pregnant in 2017; her body was found in a North Dakota river.
As for the 37-member commission, its mission includes tracking and reporting data on missing person, homicide and human trafficking cases and increasing information sharing with tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Native lands.
The commission is expected to hold hearings and gather testimony before making recommendations to the Interior and Justice departments to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement. The panel also is tasked with boosting resources for survivors and victims’ families.
Some communities already have created their own response plans to address the problem. In New Mexico, officials on Thursday rolled out the state’s plan, highlighting goals that include building more support services for survivors and families, doing more outreach on education and prevention and leveraging resources for tribal judicial systems.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.