In the corner of an Eldorado art studio, light pours over a 103-year-old woman seated in front of a sewing machine.
Hunched over a large square of bright purple fabric, Isabel Mooney presses her foot against a pedal, and the machine whirs to life. Nearly blind, Mooney relies on muscle memory to feed the material through the clacking device, inch by inch.
Though she admits she’s slowed down in recent years, Mooney credits sewing for carrying her age into the triple digits. Despite lacking central vision and suffering from neuropathy, which causes her fingers to go numb, Mooney says nothing will stop her from doing what she loves most: Quiltmaking.
“You’ve got to find something you’re really passionate about,” she says. “I have something to do that I love to do.”
Quiltmaking has become the central point in what has been a long and rich life. She’s made more than 3,000 — she stopped counting in 2018 — keeping only one or two for herself.
The rest, Mooney has given away to various nonprofits and organizations in town, such as CASA First Judicial District and La Familia Medical Center. She has also donated to the Adopt a Native Elder program in Arizona, which aims to alleviate poverty on the Navajo Reservation.
Other quilts are sold at local art galleries — mainly the Eldorado Studio Tour — and are given as gifts to family members for the holidays or friends recovering from surgeries. Additionally, she makes baby blankets for families with newborns.
“I feel better about the [quilts] I give away more than the ones I sell,” she says, noting about 35 percent are donated and about 65 percent are sold.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Mooney first learned to sew on a treadle, or foot-pump machine, following a back-to-school shopping trip when she was 10. Searching for an outfit to wear on her first day of class, she remembers looking through racks of dresses and thinking to herself, “they all looked the same.”
“I didn’t want to look like everybody else,” she says. “So, that’s when I learned to sew.”
The first thing Mooney ever made was a pair of blue flannel pajamas with white flowers. Not long after, she got her first electric machine, focusing her efforts on perfecting a straight line and creating dresses. Her love for sewing remained a hobby until much later in life.
After moving to San Francisco with her first husband, Robert Alexander, during World War II, Mooney worked as a secretary for a welding company and a farm adviser and later, in Southern California, served in the admissions office at Fullerton College for 14 years, until retirement.
In her mid-60s, Mooney helped import and breed exotic birds in Hawaii with her second husband for two years. And in her 70s, she managed a high-end fabric shop and ran her own business, making custom draperies and bedspreads. She even joined the U.S. Forest Service for three years.
By the time she was in her mid-80s, she had outlived three husbands and had three grown daughters — Lynn Coyle, Robyn Julian and Shannan Hercheck.
When her third husband died in 2002, Mooney started making quilts — and it’s been her primary focus ever since.
“I didn’t know what else do do with myself,” she says with a laugh. Plus, “I wanted to give back.”
Mooney says her first 500 quilts were donated to California School for the Deaf in Riverside, Calif.
In 2005, she moved to Eldorado with her oldest daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Bob Coyle.
From fabric scraps, Mooney makes tapestries and tote bags in an effort to reduce waste and “help the Earth.” In the last year alone, Coyle estimates her mom has made at least 250 bags, and 1,500 since 2002.
Everything she does — from the moment she sits at the sewing machine, to the last quilted stitch — is “mostly by feel,” Mooney says. That’s due to macular degeneration, which has caused her to lose all central vision. Even relying on touch is a struggle. Neuropathy in Mooney’s hands cause her fingers to sometimes go completely numb.
Still, Mooney’s productivity is nonstop. She sews about six hours a day, seven days a week, starting around 9:30 a.m. and ending the day “around 3, for wine time — Chardonnay mostly,” she says.
Until that first sip, however, “Just leave me alone and let me sew.”
“It keeps her busy,” says Coyle. “It’s something that she likes to do — that’s the important thing.”
After finishing the front of a tapestry earlier this week, Mooney scooted her chair to a nearby table, where her frail hands measured and cut a piece of fabric for the backing. Then, she returned to the machine to attach the new fabric, before stuffing the wall decal with a thin layer of polyester batting.
Mooney then shuffled to the other side of the room, where she spread the fabric across a stretcher, and began a “really old and traditional way” of quilting, Coyle says. Mooney threaded yarn onto a needle, carried the yarn through the fabric, and tied a tight, tiny knot.
Every step, Mooney says, gives her purpose.
“It’s a nice feeling to see the machine going and seeing something come out of it that’s useful,” she says. “It’s calming for me.”
Knowing Mooney is happy gives her family peace of mind as well.
“It’s part of who she is,” Coyle says.