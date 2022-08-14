Finding housing in the City Different is a difficult task on its own, but when you’re homeless, that effort becomes almost as mountainous as Atalaya.
A recent fire at a homeless encampment on the north side of town highlights the hazards for people forced to sleep outdoors and their housed neighbors. And while city officials say they are working to do more to address the problem, they recently shelved plans to let homeless people camp legally at a former college campus in midtown due to opposition from the property’s neighbors.
A few weeks ago, a reporter with The New Mexican came upon a makeshift campsite hidden behind the Santa Fe Spa on Calle Mejia, the occupants of which said they have struggled for years to find adequate housing.
One man, who said he also is employed and sells his art around town, has called a small blue tent his home for the past two or more years.
That campsite is now a blackened scar, with twisted metal and charred material burned into the dirt.
No one died in the blaze that occurred a little over two weeks ago, and it is unclear what started the fire — a charred propane tank was at the scene — but it is also unclear if anyone was injured.
“We know it was human-caused,” Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said. “But we have not come to a conclusion on what caused the fire.”
As an investigation continues to determine the origin of the blaze, Health and Community Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said the incident represents a fear that has grown for her as encampments pop up around the city and explains exactly why the city has placed addressing homelessness near the top of its priorities list — with city officials exploring different options to mitigate the issue, including a sanctioned safe outdoor camping site.
“That area behind Santa Fe Spa has been used by people who have not had a place to live for many, many years,” she said. “Chief Moya’s predecessor [Chief Paul Babcock] used to go out there and hand out food, hand out water, and folks knew that as a place people camped.
“The increase of folks back there, the increase of complaints or concerns that we saw in constituent services, our [reports], as well as a general concern for fire, given what has happened in Las Vegas, had us very concerned,” she added, referring to wildfires that threatened the city. “It was one of the concerns that led to those discussions about standing up a safe outdoor space.”
Santa Fe has seen an influx of encampments over the past few years, with officials like Ochoa repeatedly calling the situation untenable and unsafe for the people living outdoors and those in neighborhood around them. Some 80 or so encampments can be found around a city of some 85,000 residents, according to the city’s Office of Community Engagement.
“It is a hazard that no neighborhood should have to worry about,” Ochoa said. “We have enough factors that people need to worry about without having to worry that there will be a fire in the back arroyo.”
The only way to eliminate that risk would be to move people indoors, Ochoa said, but with more than 700 unhoused people living on city streets, according to the city’s 2021 homeless count, and not enough shelter beds to accommodate, Ochoa said figuring out a balance has been tough.
“The right answer is that people would not be in situations that have them living outdoors and that we would have adequate housing and adequate beds for everyone in the community,” Ochoa said. “If people don’t opt to use them, we would have alternatives that they would use. We have seen safe outdoor spaces work in other communities.”
The city has worked to purchase a few motels and hotels since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including Consuelo’s Place, a homeless shelter set up specifically to help homeless people quarantine if needed during the pandemic.
The city is also in the process of converting the old Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road into affordable housing.
Most recently, city officials proposed constructing a sanctioned encampment, where homeless residents would be able to camp within appropriate structures and access specific services that would allow them to move into a permanent home.
The city identified multiple locations, ultimately landing on a portion of the 64-acre midtown campus as its lead site due to the already existing homeless shelter at the site, Consuelo’s Place.
The proposal drew considerable pushback from neighbors of the former college campus on St. Michael’s Drive.
Ochoa said the proposal to build a sanctioned homeless encampment isn’t dead, but the feedback the city received from the surrounding neighborhoods made it clear that another location would probably be better.
Ochoa said the city staff are now back to the drawing board, looking at the other locations that were in the running before the city selected midtown.
“Everything is in play,” Ochoa said.
The city changed its outdoor camping rules at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to let people camp outdoors on city property, including in city-owned parks.
The city’s current policy does not eliminate camp cleanups but does deprioritize cleaning encampments that do not pose a threat to the health, safety or the environment, excluding city parks.
“You can see the dilemma here,” Ochoa said. “It’s like a rock and a hard place. Essentially people living unsheltered in New Mexico necessitates them burning fires. There is no easy way around that in certain times of year.
“It is not sustainable; it is not safe,” she added. “And we recognize that.”
The city also has to contend with the Martin v. Boise ruling, a 2018 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found a city can not punish unhoused people for sleeping in public if the city does not have an adequate amount of shelter beds.
Ochoa said it is unclear how many beds the city would need to comply with the ruling, but most shelters either have a waiting list or are already at capacity.
Ochoa added the city has a protocol it uses whenever it receives a notice of an encampment from a community member and has recently added three new park rangers who will fan out into the community and do an assessment of each location to make sure they are not a risk.
Moya said the city Fire Department does have a health and safety officer whose job it is to assess campsites to make sure they are not a danger to the surrounding area. That individual can then communicate with the unhoused person who lives there if they see something unsafe at the location. Moya said if a person chooses not to fix the issue after multiple warnings from fire officials, the camp can then be moved.
“We are the first line of defense with encampments,” Moya said. “We will evaluate them, makes sure they have the appropriate propane bottles in the right area and really let them know, ‘Hey, we are not kicking you out, but we are just letting you know that if you do that a little safer, you’ll be more cautious, you will protect your people, and you won’t have to move.’ ”
But if they do have to move, where exactly will those people go?
The city plans to hold a meeting to discuss homelessness sometime in the near future, to talk about what city officials are working on and gather feedback and ideas from residents on how to tackle the growing problem. A date and time is still being worked out.
“What we need to do is ensure that bringing a safe outdoor space into a community or neighborhood is actually going to make the problem better,” Ochoa said. “We look at places that are negatively impacted by homelessness in our city which are suffering a lot of pressure and stress from unsheltered homelessness.”
In the meantime, another campsite sprang up just a few days after the blaze, a few dozen yards from the site of the fire.