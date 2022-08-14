Finding housing in the City Different is a difficult task on its own, but when you’re homeless, that effort becomes almost as mountainous as Atalaya.

A recent fire at a homeless encampment on the north side of town highlights the hazards for people forced to sleep outdoors and their housed neighbors. And while city officials say they are working to do more to address the problem, they recently shelved plans to let homeless people camp legally at a former college campus in midtown due to opposition from the property’s neighbors.

A few weeks ago, a reporter with The New Mexican came upon a makeshift campsite hidden behind the Santa Fe Spa on Calle Mejia, the occupants of which said they have struggled for years to find adequate housing.

