To get a better read of how private wells in Santa Fe are affecting the local aquifer, the city has been installing electronic meters on all new water wells since late 2019.
None of the estimated 1,400 existing well owners within city limits will have to install the meters unless they significantly modify a well, such as deepening it, and none of the owners of new metered wells will face any new water use restrictions or fees, city officials said.
The meters also come at no cost to well owners.
An overview of the program was presented Tuesday evening to the City Council's Public Works and Utilities Committee.
The purpose is “to get a sense of where water is getting pulled out of the aquifer and how much,” Jesse Roach, director of the city's water division, said after the public meeting, held by videoconference.
He emphasized the meters will be strictly for collecting data and not for imposing restrictions or penalties for overuse. The state Office of the Engineer is in charge of regulating water use, not the city.
The seven city-owned water wells are allowed to withdraw a total of 3,500 acre-feet of groundwater per year, Roach said. Officials estimate well users tap another 2,000 acre-feet, he added, and the city would like a more precise read of this consumption — information that is especially important in times of drought.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Within city limits, no one can drill a new well unless the structure is at least 300 feet from a waterline or it would cost the property owner more to connect to a waterline than drill a well, Roach said.
The city pays $200 per meter and 75 cents a month for readings on each well but in return receives valuable information in managing the aquifer, he said.
So far, the city has installed five meters. Roach estimated fewer than 10 new wells are drilled in the city per year.
A couple of committee members questioned the value of gleaning data from a such a tiny portion of the city’s private well users.
“It seems like wells are now harder to get,” said City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. "Will doing just new wells or replacement wells give you the information you’re seeking? It seems sort of like a pin in a haystack.”
Roach said it’s a good start.
“We would love to have the water use of all the wells … to understand the aquifer better, but this is where we’re starting,” he said.
In the future, the city could launch programs that would offer existing well owners incentives for installing meters for data collection, Roach said.
City Councilor Signe Lindell also voiced skepticism of the program because of the small sampling.
“I’m not convinced this program gives us any real benefit,” she said.
Roach insisted, however, that any data sampling will provide a clearer picture of how the aquifer is tapped and whether it would be worth trying to expand the program to bring in existing well users.
“Maybe it’s best thought of as a pilot project," he said. “And we see what that information looks like and the value of that information is.”
