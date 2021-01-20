Santa Fe's Quality of Life Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to table a contract that would return speed-monitoring vans to city streets, citing a need for more discussion about the proposed contract.
The city's Finance Committee rejected the contract earlier this month.
"I want to be clear that it is not this current council that approved the ordinance," said Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who chairs the Quality of Life Committee. "This council has changed dramatically since that ordinance was approved. … I think it is pretty clear that we don't like this contract."
The contract called for two vans and four stand-alone "mailbox sized" systems operated by out-of-state company Verra Mobility Corp. that could be positioned around the city to catch speeding motorists.
The vehicles, which were used from 2009-13 as part of the police department's "STOP" program, would use a radar to monitor speeding vehicles before snapping a photo of the driver and license plate.
The contract would run for 18 months, after which the city could agree to another four years.
Councilor Michael Garcia asked whether a pilot program with two cameras could be renegotiated, but Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said that if the city were to do that, it likely would have to submit another request for proposal.
Ultimately, the committee opted to table the contract for further discussion. Originally, the contract was set to reach the City Council on Jan. 27.
"I think there is a lot more discussion that needs to happen," Garcia said.
Speed vans have a spotty history in Santa Fe and across the nation.
The ordinance allowing for speed cameras has been on the books since 2009, but the city opted to end its contract with Redflex in 2013. In 2016, executives with the company were convicted of offering bribes in other states to win and maintain contracts.
In 2017, the City Council voted 5-4 to restart the program.
While proponents of speed vans say they help reduce traffic collisions and speed rates, some critics say they represent an intrusion on private citizens and do not actually deter car crashes or speeding.
Councilor Chris Rivera questioned during Wednesday's meeting whether this was the appropriate time to move forward with the program, when so many people have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
"If we had this in place prior to the emergency proclamation, we may have looked at putting this aside so that there isn't this additional burden if they do get a ticket," Rivera said. "When you are dealing with money and what people have to prioritize, I just wonder about the timing of this."
Valdez said the cost of a speeding ticket is low compared to the more expensive consequences of a car crash. He also said vans and sensors act as an "education piece."
Under the ordinance, a driver caught speeding would receive a $100 ticket if found speeding in a school or construction zone or a $50 ticket if founding speeding anywhere else.
The fines would be civil citations and would not ding a motorist's driving record, Valdez said.
Under the contract, Verra Mobility Corp. would receive 40 percent of the ticket revenue, with the STOP program receiving 10 percent of the fine. The state would receive the remaining 50 percent.
The vans and sensors can only be deployed on city easements due to a rule passed by the Department of Transportation that bars speed cameras on state roads.
Garcia questioned why the state would receive 50 percent of the fee if the cameras could not be placed on state roads. He said state roads throughout the city, such as St. Francis Drive, are where he sees some of the highest instances of speeding.
Garcia said the city should consider reaching out to the state to allow for usage on state roads.
"I think that is where we see a lot of high speeders," Garcia said. "I hear them, I see them, and I get a lot of concerns and complaints from constituents."
Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez said she was torn over the contract and had questions about how the vans and devices would be placed.
Valdez said the placements would be based on data and constituent complaints. He added that the cameras help with police manpower concerns.
"This will give us some flexibility to address those concerns," Valdez said. "That frees up some of those resources. Based on the volume of complaints that comes in, it would be impossible to dedicate an officer to those complaints daily."
