The parents of a former Santa Fe High School student who says she was drugged by another student, raped in a car on campus and left in a portable toilet near the principal’s office in 2021 have filed a lawsuit against Santa Fe Public Schools and the Board of Education, contending the assault was the result of inattention and negligence on the part of administrators and security officials.
The girl’s parents say in a complaint filed last week in state District Court the student who assaulted their daughter was on probation in another criminal manner at the time and had been suspended from school for insulting or threatening a teacher. The lawsuit says the school “declined to take any measures to protect students from him.”
On Sept. 13, 2021, the alleged attacker’s first day back at school after his suspension, the boy offered the girl “what he claimed was a Xanax around lunchtime,” the lawsuit says. Under “leering pressure” from the boy and his friends, the girl accepted the tranquilizer “mistakenly believing that she would be safe at school,” the complaint adds.
The drug was Flualprazolam, a different and stronger tranquilizer, and the girl, then a 16-year-old junior, became visibly intoxicated and disoriented, according to the complaint.
The New Mexican does not identify victims or accusers in sexual assault cases.
The girl’s alleged assailant, Badr El-Badri (listed as Badri in criminal court records) subsequently asked a schoolmate if he could borrow the student’s car. The other student agreed to rent his car for $20 and the boy took the girl to the car parked in a campus lot and “raped and assaulted” her during the school day for “several hours” before taking her “half-clothed and severely injured — to a Porta potty,” the lawsuit says.
Court records show Badri was charged with rape, criminal sexual contact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the case and pleaded guilty in November to the contributing charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors that called for him to be committed to the custody of the state Children, Youth and Families Department for one year. His attorney declined to comment.
The portable toilet was in direct line of sight of the principal’s office, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit contends security on campus was so lax the girl was in the portable toilet for at least 30 minutes before she was found by “a happenstance visitor.”
The girl’s mother called the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing after the girl failed to meet at her agreed-upon pickup spot after school.
The lawsuit says the school failed on numerous levels to protect the girl from the assault, including not having a plan “that would prevent students with known violent proclivities from roaming free on campus.” It also contends the district did not adequately patrol the parking lot, nor did it install security cameras in the area, which “has a history of student misconduct.”
In an email, a spokesman for the school district wrote that while officials had read the allegations only in a draft complaint, Santa Fe Public Schools “believes that they are misleading, and looks forward to seeing those claims fully dismissed in the court process.”
The lawsuit — which seeks an unspecified amount in damages — also names the school’s security company, Allied Universal Security Services, as a defendant.
The company’s guards “routinely missed patrols and check-ins” and “were notoriously derelict in their duties,” according to the lawsuit.
Badri and the student named as renting out his car also are defendants.
An Allied Universal Security Services spokesperson said in an email the company does not comment on pending litigation.