Officials at Santa Fe Public Schools announced Monday a second person in the district has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and is self-isolating.
The district didn't specify in a news release on the case whether the person at Santa Fe High School who tested positive Sunday was a staff member or a student but said contact tracing efforts indicate the case was contracted off-campus.
"All close contacts who were identified as a result of this exposure have been notified," the news release stated.
It added: "All reporting and cleaning protocols are being followed at Santa Fe High School."
The district also confirmed Monday — the second day of the school year — that a previously reported case was at Tesuque Elementary School. The staff member tested positive Aug. 4, two days before the school opened its doors to students, a spokesman said.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez has said the district will begin coronavirus surveillance testing of unvaccinated staff members this week. Voluntary testing of unvaccinated students participating in after-school activities also are scheduled to begin.
