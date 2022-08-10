Since Elise Trujillo had her daughter Athena two years ago, she's relied on family members to provide child care while working as an educational assistant at E.J. Martinez Elementary School.

In a country where monthly child care costs can be equal to rent — and in a city where the school district's union estimates educators with young kids were paying $954 a month for care in 2021 — Trujillo has watched friends sacrifice job opportunities to care for kids, counting herself lucky.

"Day care lists are long," Trujillo said. "It's expensive. Do I work and pay all of it to day care? Or do I not work and take care of my child?"

