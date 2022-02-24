Updated 7:15 a.m. Closings and delay information
For statewide information
Please visit https://www.kob.com/closings/
1st District Court - Santa Fe
1st District Court-Tierra Amarilla
Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
Santa Fe Community College
Santa Fe Higher Education Center
Santa Fe Indian School Buses
Santa Fe Public Schools
First Presbyterian Child Development Ctr
2 HOUR DELAY CDC-SANTA FE Thu Feb 24
NM State Personnel Office
2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE AND ALBUQUERQUE OFFICES Thu Feb 24
Rio Arriba Co Employees - Espanola
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School
OPEN AT 11 A.M. Thu Feb 24
Institute of American Indian Arts
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
New Mexico School for the Deaf
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 24
NM Supreme Court Building
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Pecos Independent Schools
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Tierra Encantada Charter
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.