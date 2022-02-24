Updated 7:15 a.m. Closings and delay information

For statewide information

Please visit https://www.kob.com/closings/

1st District Court - Santa Fe
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

1st District Court-Tierra Amarilla
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
OPEN AT 9:30 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Community College
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Higher Education Center
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Indian School Buses
2 HR BUS DELAY- SOUTH ROUTES Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Public Schools
2 Hour Delay Thursday

First Presbyterian Child Development Ctr

2 HOUR DELAY CDC-SANTA FE Thu Feb 24

NM State Personnel Office

2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE AND ALBUQUERQUE OFFICES Thu Feb 24

Rio Arriba Co Employees - Espanola

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Santo Nino Regional Catholic School

OPEN AT 11 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Institute of American Indian Arts

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

New Mexico School for the Deaf

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 24

NM Supreme Court Building

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Pecos Independent Schools

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Tierra Encantada Charter

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.