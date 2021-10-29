Thirteen students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Santa Fe Public Schools announced.
In the high schools, two students at Capital and one at Santa Fe tested positive.
Nina Otero Community School had one staff member and one student recently test positive, and Gonzales Community School, El Camino Real Academy and Milagro Middle School each recently identified a positive case involving a student.
One staff member and two students tested positive at Wood Gormley Elementary. Two Carlos Gilbert Elementary students also tested positive, as did a staff member at Amy Biehl Community School.
A staff member at Acequia Madre Elementary and a student at Atalaya also tested positive, the district announced Thursday.
A staff member who rotates among locations tested positive Oct. 21, a day after being on a school campus. The district did not release the locations.
One student case, diagnosed on Oct. 23 at Ramirez Thomas Elementary, is suspected to have come from within the schools, according to district news releases. The student was last on campus Oct. 20.
