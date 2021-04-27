Public libraries in Santa Fe will begin lending free laptops and mobile internet hotspots to patrons, following a statewide trend of local libraries using federal stimulus money to upgrade technology.
"We are now a hybrid institution from the top down," State Librarian Eli Guinnee said. "... Libraries at their heart not only play a strong infrastructural and informational role but also a role in strong social connections. That requires internet and technology now."
Guinee said public libraries across New Mexico are set to receive around $2.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for technology and infrastructure upgrades, although regulations for how the funds can be used are still to be determined. He expects many local libraries to invest in laptops and hotspots, as well as means of setting up free internet in homes.
The Santa Fe Public Library's new tech program, which cost around $150,000, was funded by money from the federal CARES Act.
Santa Fe County residents 18 and over with library cards will be able to check out laptops and hotspots for up to two weeks starting Tuesday at all three branches of the city library system. There also will be two laptops at each site — the downtown Main Library, La Farge Branch and the Southside Branch — available for use for up to one hour within the vicinity of the library.
Borrowers will also need a photo ID.
Reservations can be placed starting Thursday, and fees will be charged for late, damaged, lost and stolen equipment.
Library Manager Adam Reilly said each branch has 20 laptops and 40 hotspots.
"The pandemic has given us the opportunity to work in areas we hadn't previously had time to explore and get to know digital programming and digital outreach. That was tough before with the constant flow of people needing help in and out of our doors," Reilly said. "There is definitely a silver lining for how we could pivot and realign our services."
Santa Fe libraries are still only offering digital and curbside services, he said, but he is tentatively planning to reopen facilities in July.
