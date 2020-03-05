The first market-rate rental housing project in Santa Fe in which a developer will set aside 15 percent of the units as affordable instead of paying a fee to avert the requirement cleared the city Planning Commission late Thursday.
“We’re proud to be the first project to do it,” said Jennifer Jenkins, principal at JenkinsGavin Inc., a Santa Fe-based development management firm.
“There have been tax credit [housing] projects that are essentially 100 percent affordable,” she said. “But as far as a market-rate project that provides the 15 percent affordability on-site, this is the first project since the affordable housing ordinance was originally adopted in the '90s.”
The proposed project generated praise from commission Chairman Jack Hiatt, who told Jenkins the panel appreciated "a project that comes along that has real affordable housing — real affordable housing."
The proposed mixed-use project at the southeast corner of Airport and South Meadows roads calls for 233 apartments — 34 of which would be classified as affordable — as well as a 7,175-square-foot medical office or clinic and a 2,100-square-foot coffee shop with a drive-thru.
Jenkins told the commission that Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is interested in developing a primary care facility at the location and that Ohori's Coffee Roasters is "very interested in having a presence in this very well-populated, vibrant part of Santa Fe."
"Did you know you can't get a cup of coffee on Airport Road?" she told the commission. "It's kind of crazy and you should be able to, and we want to make that happen."
Of the 233 apartments, 114 would be one-bedroom units. Forty-six would be studios, and the remaining 73 would be two-bedroom apartments.
A grocery store and commercial shopping center were initially envisioned on the site when the city annexed and rezoned the property in 1997. One of the conditions of the rezoning was that a grocery store be built on the site.
But those plans never materialized.
“After 23 years, no grocery store has gone in there. In fact, back in 2000, one was proposed and was denied,” said case manager Lee Logston, a senior planner with the city.
At the time, Smith’s Food and Drug owned the property and proposed a 66,600-square-foot grocery store with liquor sales — a project that area residents who were concerned about traffic and pedestrian safety opposed, partly because of its close proximity to Sweeney Elementary School.
In 2013, the governing body adopted the Airport Overlay Zone, which prohibited alcohol sales within 500 feet of a school, which the Land Use Department said “further limited the use of this property.”
“Eventually, Smith’s ... lost interest and sold the property,” Logston said.
The local investment group that bought the property tried to attract a grocer to the site. But “each possible tenant passed on the property for various reasons, including the liquor sales restrictions, demographics and proximity of three existing grocery stores” within 2.3 miles, city documents state.
After the group failed to land a grocer, the property was again put on the market and is currently under contract with a development team of Raul Ramirez, Richard Valdes and Ben Teasdel. Ramirez told The New Mexican last year he was "totally passionate" about affordable housing.
“The current owner just feels like, ‘Hey, look, for 23 years a grocery store has not gone in here. Let’s do something we need more [of],’ ” Logston said.
The Planning Commission’s decision to recommend approval of the development plan, as well as to remove the requirement for a grocery store and a prohibition against a drive-thru on the property at 5750 Airport Road, comes as the city continues to grapple with an affordable housing shortage. The lack of housing options has created a city of commuters.
While several apartment projects have been approved in recent years, developers have opted for a fee-in-lieu provision rather than designating 15 percent of the units in their projects as affordable housing.
The economics of every project are unique, Jenkins said.
“There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” she said. “It’s just that for this particular project, it works. And I will tell you for most of my projects, it doesn’t because you can’t get them financed. If somebody said, ‘OK, we’re going to take 15 percent off your income off the bat, but you still have to pay all your bills and your lifestyles can’t change,’ it’s just not a reality.”
The density proposed in this particular project helped it pencil out, Jenkins said.
“Getting the right kind of unit mix and getting a proper amount of density, that’s one of the big factors in making it feasible,” Jenkins said.
Traffic, though, remains a concern. The intersection of Airport and South Meadows roads is often busy, especially when parents at three area schools are dropping off or picking up children.
The primary entrance for the proposed mixed-use project would be from South Meadows Road, but the city is recommending secondary access — right in, right out only — from Airport Road. But according to the city, "direct access to Airport Road is prohibited" under an annexation plat, which the city's traffic engineer and land-use planners are recommending be amended for the project.
"The [traffic impact analysis] showed that the level of service for the intersection of Airport Road and South Meadows would not change due to traffic generated by the project if the access onto Airport Road is built," city documents state. "However, without direct access to Airport Road, the intersection would experience increased delays."
The project will head to the City Council next. Logston said the mayor and city councilors will consider the development plan for the property, another condition of the 1997 rezoning. They will also consider a request to remove the condition requiring that the property be developed as a grocery store, as well as the condition prohibiting drive-thrus, which was originally included in the rezoning to prevent the entire property from turning into a sea of fast-food restaurants.
The property is the only one on Airport Road where drive-thru uses are prohibited, the city said.
