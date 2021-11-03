Is all land sacred?
That’s a question filmmakers ask in a new documentary titled However Wide the Sky: Places and Power. The film explores the history and spirituality of Indigenous people and places of the American Southwest, and aims to illustrate the difference between ownership and stewardship of the land.
Airing on NMPBS channel 5.1 at 7 p.m. Thursday and streaming on the PBS video app, the film takes viewers on a journey to eight locations to explore connections between the land and the people “with a goal of education,” said Pamela Pierce, the film’s producer. “We use film as a vehicle for change.”
The film takes viewers to Chaco Canyon, Bears Ears, Zuni Salt Lake, Mount Taylor, Santa Ana Pueblo, Taos Blue Lake, Mesa Prieta and Santa Fe, and is narrated by Indigenous actress Tantoo Cardinal.
Each sacred place is introduced through the words of contemporary poets, and each location provides a message about risks to the land: misuse, development, drilling and mining.
Scientists, historians, educators, artists and tribal leaders helped provide research for the film, which features interviews with both tribal and nontribal people.
“The Native Americans in the film talk about the difference between being from a place and of a place,” said Pierce, who produced the film through Santa Fe-based Silver Bullet Productions.
“I hope that leaders start to recognize that it is a Native story, because the cultural perspective is one that goes back time immemorial, but the burden of protecting the land can’t be only on Native Americans,” she said.
“That is our burden. It speaks to the kind of people we are, and who we want to be,” Pierce added. “We ask the question: is all land sacred? And I guess the way you answer that after you see the film guides you and how you walk on the land.”
Yes, all lands are sacred.
