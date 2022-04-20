Santa Fe Pro Musica and Anne-Marie McDermott, the internationally acclaimed pianist whom the group wooed for three years to become its artistic director, are parting ways as of July 31.
The surprising departure comes just two years after McDermott’s appointment and before Pro Musica’s yet-to-be-announced 2022-23 season, the first she had full responsibility for planning.
Pro Musica — one of the best-known arts organizations in Santa Fe — offers a three-pronged season each year, with an orchestral series at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, a chamber music series featuring guest ensembles at St. Francis Auditorium and Baroque-era holy music at Loretto Chapel for Christmas and Easter.
“I brought a lot of ideas and dreams to Pro Musica, along with a willingness to work hard and to fundraise in order to achieve them,” McDermott said Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, it became clear to me over the course of the past several months that my aspirations for SFPM can’t be realized as the organization is currently structured and staffed.”
Pro Musica Board President Tim Terell said the group is looking at a different approach to replacing McDermott, which he described as “an innovative and collaborative model for Pro Musica’s artistic direction that we’ll be excited to announce this summer.”
McDermott joins a growing list of departures from the organization since January, including Lydia Milá Garmaier, the director of artistic operations and administration who joined the staff in 2018, and Mark Zero, the development manager who was hired in the spring of 2021.
As music director, McDermott succeeded Thomas O’Connor, Pro Musica’s co-founder who is now its music director emeritus and conductor laureate. Key staff also includes co-founder Carol Redman, the longtime associate music director, and executive director Andréa Cassutt, who joined the group in September 2021.
O’Connor, who recently turned 75, notified the Pro Musica board in 2017 of his intent to step down as music director. The orchestra auditioned several conductors as possible successors. During that time, he began a series of conversations with McDermott — who first performed with Pro Musica in 2015 — about the position.
In addition to her performing and recording career, McDermott has been the artistic director of Colorado’s Bravo! Vail summer music festival since 2011.
When McDermott’s appointment was announced in May 2020, O’Connor was ecstatic, telling The New Mexican, “We took a moonshot, and we got lucky.”
“Naturally, we’re disappointed,” O’Connor said of McDermott’s impending departure. “We put a lot of effort and hope into this.”
McDermott said she wished the organization well, though she expressed some regret.
“For me, perhaps, the most disappointing aspect is that 2021-2022 is Pro Musica’s 40th anniversary, a beautiful opportunity to help the organization grow artistically and financially while celebrating Tom O’Connor’s and Carol Redman’s legacies, and it has pretty much gone by the wayside.”
Pro Musica expects to announce its 2022-23 season by the end of April. Cassutt confirmed the new season will resemble past years in format and scope, though Pro Musica is still finalizing changes. “It continues our tradition of excellence, honors our 40-year history, the vision of our founders, and meaningful contributions made by Anne-Marie McDermott,” Cassutt said.
McDermott was slated to be a piano soloist in some of next season’s concerts. The organization also decided to replace her in those performances in addition to ending her artistic directorship, Cassutt said.
Despite McDermott’s impending departure, Terell said the organization would continue to have a place in the city’s arts scene.
“We’ve been around for a long time, with the founders and the structure still in place,” he said. “You just have to move on and do the best you can. As soon as you start putting pretty music back on stage, people won’t care.”