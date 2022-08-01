A Roman Catholic priest who heads a large parish on the city’s south side has been removed from his post amid an investigation into an allegation of misconduct, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe confirmed Monday.

Archdiocese spokeswoman Leslie Radigan confirmed the Rev. Daniel Balizan of Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community was the subject of “an allegation that is not substantiated, but not beyond the realm of the possible” in an email Monday.

Radigan did not outline the nature of the alleged misconduct.

