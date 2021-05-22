Santa Fe Pride is returning to the Plaza with a car parade on June 26 to culminate a week of music, art and dining in celebration of Santa Fe's LGBTQ community.
"We're so excited to get back to the sorts of events that build a sense of community," said Kevin Bowen, president of the Santa Fe branch of the Human Rights Alliance, which is organizing the event. "We've got a party planned to make kids and older folks and everyone feel like people care."
The Pride Drive will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Individuals and businesses can participate as an official vehicle entrant for $25, and anyone is welcome to drive by for free.
Local artists are decorating and embellishing 11 mannequins, which will be placed around town and auctioned to raise money for outreach programs. For the first time, Pride will include a virtual event for teens hosted by the Santa Fe Public Library, Bowen said.
