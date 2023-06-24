Javier Alejandro, originally from Guatemala and with the group Diosas de la Noche, strikes a pose showing off silver fingertips and a feathered headdress during the 30th annual Pride parade and celebration Saturday on the Plaza.
David Gutierrez of Albuquerque dances atop a parade float for the University of New Mexico's Transdisciplinary Research, Equity and Engagement Center's new project called Queerencia NM during the Pride parade Saturday.
The Rev. Benjamin Larzelere III added a pop of color to his standard black-and-white wardrobe Saturday.
He replaced the traditional white clerical collar with one sporting the Progress Pride flag. A rainbow of colors, plus white, pink, light blue, black and brown representing transgender people and LGBTQ+ people of color, appeared between the two black ends of his shirt collar.
Larzelere said he has been attending Pride festivities in Santa Fe since the early 1990s. He started bringing his parishioners at Christ Lutheran Church Santa Fe to participate in the parade shortly thereafter.
Though he retired in 2012, Larzelere said wearing the flag on his collar sends a clear message to those around him at Santa Fe’s 2023 Pride festivities.
“What it does is, it says that we’re people of faith that care,” the reverend said. “Compassionate. All-inclusive. Period.”
That was a consistent theme of Santa Fe’s 30th annual Pride celebration Saturday. It was a space welcoming of many kinds of people and many kinds of stories, even as LGBTQ+ rights and Pride celebrations themselves have become a political flashpoint and conservative states have been passing laws targeting drag shows and transgender people in particular. “This celebration was a protest started by a Black trans woman,” said Kevin Bowen, referring to Marsha P. Johnson, a key figure in the early gay rights movement in New York City. “Keep that in mind.”
“This year more than ever we need to make sure that we turn up and turn out. We need to be visible,” added Bowen, executive director of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, which organizes the Pride celebrations each year.
Javier Alejandro was particularly visible as he joined Pride festivities on the Plaza — his headdress of rainbow feather boas stood out in the crowd.
Originally from Guatemala, Alejandro has lived in Santa Fe for 18 years. During that time, he’s been living “la vida gay” — the gay life — wearing makeup, wigs and dresses. He and a group of friends even perform shows as the “Diosas de la Noche” — goddesses of the night — at the nightclub El Campanario.
Pride, he said, gives him a chance to publicly embrace that part of his identity.
It shows the community: “Tú eres lo que tú quieres ser,” he said. “You are who you want to be.”
Stephanie Sand rode in style for her first Pride parade. She rode Cloud, a white horse, bringing up the rear of this year’s parade with her fiancée, Sky Pirce, on the back of a palomino named Captain Morgan.
While Pirce wore a rainbow flag around her shoulders, Sand draped a rainbow-striped American flag across Cloud’s back.
“ ‘We the People’ means everyone,” the flag said.
In addition to bridging a political divide between rural ranchers and city folk, the horse’s attendance at Pride — like the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association’s float — shows an important reality, Sand said: “Ranch people” can be LGBTQ+, and many are.
“We’ve always been in rodeo. We’ve always been gay and in rodeo,” Sand said.
“That’s what the Wild West is based on — cowboys,” Pirce added. “They didn’t specify what kind.”
Others at Santa Fe’s 30th Pride celebration were also focused on history. One float, complete with dancers waving pool noodles, honored a brand-new initiative housed within the University of New Mexico’s Transdisciplinary Research, Equity and Engagement Center. The project, called Queerencia NM, is dedicated to collecting stories from Latino LGBTQ+ people and creating an online platform to build LGBTQ+, Latino community with the ultimate goal of improving health equity, said Tom Chavez, one of the project’s leaders and a research faculty member in UNM’s department of psychiatry.
The initiative’s name plays on querencia, a Spanish word meaning love of home, heritage, culture and community, Chavez said. From the initiative’s booth at the Pride celebration, Chavez heard stories of Santa Fe’s first gay bar or the LGBTQ+ community at Zozobra. Others voiced their excitement for an online archive of Latino and LGBTQ+ history in New Mexico.
Chavez said Queerencia NM gives Latino, LGBTQ+ people a chance to tell their own stories.
“We’re able to have our own voice, to share our own heritage,” he said.