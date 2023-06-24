The Rev. Benjamin Larzelere III added a pop of color to his standard black-and-white wardrobe Saturday.

He replaced the traditional white clerical collar with one sporting the Progress Pride flag. A rainbow of colors, plus white, pink, light blue, black and brown representing transgender people and LGBTQ+ people of color, appeared between the two black ends of his shirt collar.

Larzelere said he has been attending Pride festivities in Santa Fe since the early 1990s. He started bringing his parishioners at Christ Lutheran Church Santa Fe to participate in the parade shortly thereafter.

