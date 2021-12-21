The city of Santa Fe is hoping to place another Alternative Response Unit team on the streets to help address residents struggling with behavioral issues and mental health.
During Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, incoming Santa Fe fire Chief Brian Moya said the city has just hired three more case managers and a new case manager supervisor, which will allow for the creation of another two- to three-person response unit within the next “few months.”
The unit, which first hit the streets in May, includes a caseworker and a paramedic, but also can include a police officer. Though no officer currently is in the unit, it operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The data is showing that it is working,” Moya said. “I feel like I and Chief [Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department] have a good enough working relationship. The fire and the police departments are trying to do one common thing, help the community, and that is what matters.”
The unit specializes in de-escalation techniques and helps put individuals in touch with area service providers — alleviating the strain on police.
According to data from May 5 to Nov. 30, the unit has responded to 765 calls.
A total of 313 of those calls included an officer with the ARU.
The majority of the calls, 37 percent, were for disorderly conduct; welfare checks made up another 30 percent of calls.
Fire department Battalion Chief Andres Mercado told the committee he believed the unit was going a long way toward helping reduce the overall police department workload by taking the some of the calls that aren’t fit for the department.
According to the data, calls for 244 police units, 26 fire engines and 21 ambulances were canceled because of the unit’s responses.
Joye said the unit has helped improve personnel efficiency and he’s received positive reports from his officers on patrol about its impact.
“I have seen really nothing but opportunity and positive things from ARU,” Joye said to the committee.
But committee chairman and City Councilor Chris Rivera, said he was concerned so many of the calls — more than 50 percent — were unattended by police officers.
He said he didn’t want the unit to become “just a fire department response unit” with occasional police assistance, which he said doesn’t really change how the city has responded before to similar calls.
“You never know what is going to happen,” he said. “With PD not responding with ARU on more than 50 percent of their calls, that concerns me. You never know when something is going to happen but it only takes one incident to derail a program.”
Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said while safety cannot be compromised, the ARU has the ability to triage calls and work closely with police to see which calls are fit for the unit’s skill set.
She said the city can look at how the unit needs to evolve moving forward.
She added that while she is happy the unit has reduced strain on the police department, the main goal was to address whether the city was providing the appropriate public safety response to community members.
Still, Mercado said when the next Alternative Response Unit comes online, an officer will be embedded in the team for an undetermined period.
