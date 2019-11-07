Santa Fe Prep announced that Aaron Schubach will be the next head of school. Jim Leonard, who has held the position since 1999, announced in April that he is stepping down at the end of this school year.
Since 2014, Schubach has been head of school at Colorado Springs School, a private school with 330 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Santa Fe Prep, an east-side private school, has around 320 students in seventh through 12th grade.
“Santa Fe Prep’s students are intelligent, individualistic, and interesting, and they value their community and look for ways to improve it,” Schubach said in a news release. “Prep has a clear commitment to being a private school that serves the public good and the people of Santa Fe and surrounding areas.”
Schubach has a master’s degree from St. John’s College in Santa Fe, a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College and master of education degree from Columbia University. Before becoming an administrator, he was a teacher at Colorado Springs School and Fountain Valley School, another private school in Colorado.
The news release said Santa Fe Prep considered nearly 40 applicants for the position and that Schubach, along with two other finalists, spent two days on campus this fall to meet with various constituent groups.
