Two years ago, the Santa Fe Police Department congratulated Officer Chris Lamoreux publicly on his promotion to sergeant, posting photos of the badge-pinning ceremony on Facebook and wishing him well in his new assignment as a patrol supervisor.

It turned out to be a short-term assignment; two months ago, the department quietly stripped Lamoreux of his rank, an apparent demotion that came with a pay cut.

But top brass won’t explain why.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter

@danieljchacon.

Recommended for you