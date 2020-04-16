Santa Fe police received several reports Tuesday evening of a woman screaming for help and running into traffic near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cordova Road.
She was bleeding from the back of the head and told officers she had been stabbed and carjacked, according to a police report.
The woman told officers the incident began while she was driving her Jeep south on U.S. 84/285 between Española and Pojoaque with a man and woman she had met at the Interfaith Community Shelter in Santa Fe.
As she was driving, she said, she felt as if she were being hit on the back of her head. She then realized she had been stabbed. The woman stopped on the highway and attempted to get out of the Jeep, but was pulled back into a passenger seat, the report said.
Shortly after the group arrived in Santa Fe, the woman told police, she was able to jump out at the Cordova Road intersection and began yelling for help.
A nurse at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center told police the woman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report. She had a laceration on her head, two on the back of her right shoulder and another on her right arm.
A witness who was driving behind the woman's Jeep told officers he had seen a man throw her out of the vehicle and attempt to run her over before the Jeep headed east on Cordova Road, the report said.
The woman told police she did not know her license plate number, but said the Jeep had a Colorado plate.
Officers attempted to ping the woman's cellphone, which she had left behind in the vehicle, but she said the phone was turned off.
Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé said the agency, which had made no arrests in the incident, forwarded the case to New Mexico State Police.
A state police spokesman did not return an email seeking information about the incident.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.