A 39-year-old Santa Fe woman was stabbed in her hotel room around midnight Monday by an unknown man, police said.
The woman said a man she didn’t know attacked her in her room at the Sage Inn and then fled, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
The woman was taken to a Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed.
Police investigating the incident have no suspects at this time.
