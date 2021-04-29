A high-ranking Santa Fe Police Department officer and another motorist helped rescue a woman who was trapped in her burning car after a crash on N.M. 599 Wednesday evening, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
The woman's car went off the road and collided with a median on N.M. 599 near Avenida Aldea around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Fe police said. Her vehicle proceeded through the median and ended up in a drainage ditch on the other side of the road before catching fire.
Joye said Santa Fe police Lt. Thomas Grundler and another motorist pulled the woman from the vehicle.
The woman, who was not identified, suffered multiple injuries, Joye said. She was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Joye said Thursday he did not know the woman's condition.
