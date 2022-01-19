Santa Fe police are searching for woman accused of robbing a Subway on St. Francis Drive on Tuesday evening.
Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said officers responded to a call at the store around 7:45 p.m. after employees called emergency dispatch.
When they arrived, employees said a woman wearing a dark purple jacket and glasses handed a note to the cashier demanding money, Webb said. Witnesses told police they saw a bulge in her jacket they perceived to be a gun, but added she never brandished a firearm.
After being given cash, the woman fled in a Toyota Land Cruiser that was later found abandoned by police. Webb said investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen.
