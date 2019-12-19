The Santa Fe Police Department is warning people about a telephone scam in which a person pretending to be a police officer calls potential victims to say there is a warrant for their arrest and demands they buy prepaid gift cards in order to pay a fine.
A Santa Fe woman was scammed out of $5,500 Tuesday by a person identifying himself as a Santa Fe police sergeant, a police report states. The scammer told the woman she was wanted for failing to appear in court.
The name of the sergeant used by the scammer is redacted from the police report and is identified only as having the initials S.C.
Police department records custodian Greg Gurulé wrote in an email that the officer was not involved in the scam and has not been charged with a crime.
The woman bought 11 gift cards totaling $5,500 from Office Depot and Albertsons, the police report states. The scammer remained on the phone with the woman, and after she purchased the cards, told her to give them all the gift card information needed to redeem the money she put on them. The scammer then told the victim to put the cards and their receipts in a mailbox at the post office.
Officers recovered the gift cards and receipts from the post office on Pacheco Street, according to the report. When the woman tried to activate the cards, she discovered the money had already been taken off them.
According to the Federal Trade Commission website, anyone who has been a victim of a telephone scam can file a report by visiting ftc.gov/complaint. If a person has not been a victim but has received a phone call from a scammer, they can report it at donotcall.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Our judiciary may be goofy, but it never demands gift cards!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.