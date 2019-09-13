Santa Fe police are once again ramping up enforcement against unsafe drivers. The department’s Fall Blitz traffic enforcement campaign begins Monday.
Patrol officers will target speeders, red-light runners and even those speeding up though yellow lights, the department said in a news release. They also will enforce laws against running stop signs, not using seat belts and talking or texting on cellphones.
Officers will focus on areas where crashes are happening, or where there are continuous problems with speeding or running red lights, Chief Andrew Padilla said in the news release. There also will be continued DWI saturation patrols and checkpoints.
“This isn’t just about writing tickets and issuing citations,” Padilla said. “This is about the safety of our residents.”
Padilla said the department “learned a great deal” about where and why crashes were happening in the city during the nine-week Spring Blitz earlier this year.
During that enforcement period, there was a 29 percent decrease in crashes on St. Francis Drive and a 10 percent decrease in crashes on Cerrillos Road, the department said.
Spring Blitz saw 671 traffic stops with 899 citations, 33 drunken-driving arrests and six arrests on outstanding warrants.
The campaign occupied officers for 540 hours, including 105 hours of overtime, the department said.
Padilla encouraged residents to contact him directly about traffic problems in their neighborhood by emailing him at aapadilla@santafenm.gov.