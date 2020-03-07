The Santa Fe Police Department will increase traffic enforcement during operation Spring Blitz, which begins Monday and will last until the end of May, according to a news release.
According to the news release, the police department will leverage on-duty and overtime resources to target speeding, red-light running and distracted driving at "specific roadways and intersections."
The release asked the community to pay attention to surroundings and watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists.
In February, two people died in separate crashes on St. Francis Drive. The causes of those crashes are still under investigation.
On Feb. 9, a crash occurred around noon when a 2015 GMC Sierra struck a 2002 Saab 9-3, killing its driver, Paul Bedell, 87.
A man driving behind Bedell told police the car was headed east on San Mateo Road and was making a left turn onto northbound St. Francis Drive on a green arrow. He then saw a pickup run a red light and hit Bedell's car, according to a Santa Fe police report.
On Feb. 20, according to a police report, a crash injuring four and killing one person occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Alta Vista Street.
Anna Marie Rodriguez, 38, of Santa Fe was driving south in a silver Volkswagen Jetta and crossed over to the northbound side of the road. Rodriguez’s car struck a Subaru, causing it to spin across lanes of traffic where it was hit by a Nissan SUV, which was then hit by another van.
