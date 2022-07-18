In the wake of the fatal mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and incidents in other U.S. cities, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is organizing a gun buyback Saturday in conjunction with the Santa Fe Police Department.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fiesta Nissan, 2005
St. Michael’s Drive.
New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence co-President Miranda Viscoli said it is the first time in Santa Fe the event will be sponsored by a local business.
“They actually stepped up to the plate and said, ‘No, we want to help you fund this,’ ” said Viscoli of Fiesta Nissan. “We hope it’s the wave of the future that businesses will get on board … and help fund these buybacks.”
In return for working, unloaded firearms, organizers will be giving out gift cards for a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon. Gas and grocery store gift cards also will be available.
Gift card values will range from $100 to $250 depending on the type of firearm being turned in.
Viscoli said participants will be able to choose which gift cards the receive and can select multiple lower denomination cards to make up the total value being offered for their firearms.
“Of course, the money we’re offering through these cards is not worth the amount of most of these guns. That’s simply a thank you for participating,” she said.
In a news release, the city of Santa Fe said participants will be required to stay in their cars during the event and should place their guns in the trunks of their vehicles.
This practice was first instituted during the height of the coronavirus pandemic but is being kept in place to better ensure safety at the event, Viscoli said.
Those who turn in guns will not have to provide their identities, she added.
“This is simply a service to our community to get unwanted guns out of homes,” she said. “This is one tool, of many, to address the issue of gun violence and injury in our state and country.”