Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting in Las Acequias Park, off Rufina Street, that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the park just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was at the park when they arrived.

The teen was taken to a hospital a short time later with injuries that were not life-threatening, police Capt. Anthony Tapia said.

"Initial reports were there were 20 to 30 people in the park before the shooting," Tapia said. "We've talked to a few witnesses and are hoping a few more come forward."

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.

