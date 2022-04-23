Santa Fe police suspect man in mid-40s stabbed teen after fight By Robert Nott rnott@sfnewmexican.com Robert Nott General Assignment Reporter Author email Apr 23, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Santa Fe police are searching for a man they suspect of stabbing a teen early Saturday morning at a residence on Rufina Street.Lt. Jimmie Montoya said the suspect was identified as Leroy Rivera Jr., who is in his mid-40s, after an initial investigation.Montoya said officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday reporting a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen with stab wounds, Montoya said. The teen was transported to a local hospital, and his condition was stable.Officers traced a trail of blood to a nearby residence in the 3400 block of Rufina Street. There, Montoya said, they found "a crime scene." Montoya said officers believe the stabbing occurred inside the home and "the victim ended up running from the residence." Investigators learned the suspect and victim knew each other."Detectives need to do more interviewing to boil that [relationship] down," Montoya said, saying police are trying to determine "what the fight was about."He said witnesses identified Rivera as the suspect and said he was driving a blue Toyota Tundra truck with a 7-inch lift and chrome wheels."Right now we are looking for Mr. Rivera on an active arrest warrant," Montoya said.Rivera faces charges of attempting to commit murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Montoya said anyone with information about the case or Rivera's whereabouts should call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Nott General Assignment Reporter Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat. Author email Follow Robert Nott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement Read the E-edition View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFierce winds challenge fire crews as growing blazes force more evacuationsEvacuations ordered for new fire in northeastern New MexicoSanta Fe man charged with shooting at truck driverCoaches aren't lining up to take on Española boys basketball jobJudge: Defense cannot argue alternative cause for White's deathLifeless lizard hangs over Santa Fe County commissioner campaignFree-market researchers say New Mexico had poor COVID-19 resultsSanta Fe police: Suspected serial burglar tied to 18 crimes and $350,000 in theftsLujan Grisham, fiancé announce wedding date'Extreme fire behavior' expected again Sunday as blazes merge, grow Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Growing Up Spanglish Canutito ‘y’ Grampo ‘hacen’ commit adultery Building Santa Fe Rules should change as sustainability evolves Phill Casaus It's a sale and so much more Whole Hearted Parenting Staying committed to the conversation