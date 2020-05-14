Santa Fe police announced Thursday they have arrested Joseph Jones, 26, on an open count of murder in the 2018 death of Robert Romero.
Romero was fatally shot in the back yard of his home on Las Casitas in central Santa Fe around 2 a.m. July 30, 2018.
The father of two daughters, Romero was a financial officer for a local real estate firm and an avid mountain biker.
More than a year after Romero's death, police said they had no known suspects or motives for the shooting.
But in a news release Thursday, police said detectives had been investigating the case using several types of new technology, including DNA testing and genetic analysis.
A genetic data profile of the shooter was created from a DNA sample left at the crime scene. The department narrowed a list of possible suspects to three potential matches, the news release said, and used traditional police work to identify Jones as the suspect.
Along with a charge of murder, Jones is facing charges of tampering with evidence, attempt to commit aggravated burglary and attempt to commit residential burglary.
The case remains under investigation, the agency said.
Thank you SFPD!! This crime has been and will continue to be unsettling and tragic. I'm glad to know that the suspect has been identified and arrested. What he did is disgusting. Now we'll have to hope that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Have to agree with Mark Ortiz. Now that the SFPD has doggedly pursued this case the real danger that justice will be denied comes as the case is being turned over to DA Serna's office.
well, we shall see in the long run if this holds water and if the techniques used are valid. The pd has a horrible record of evidence collection, preservation, and estruction.
Great work, SFPD! Thank you!
Wonderful work by our police department! I am so pleased to learn of the possibility of justice for the Romero family. Go going SFPD!
Kudos to the SFPD. Sadly it's in DA Marco Serna's hands and that has never ever been a good thing for victims and the citizens of the First Judicial District. And for all you voters out there, pretty please with sugar on top, DO NOT VOTE this guy to be our next U.S. Representative of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional Dist.
So the suspect is just named "Jones"... No first name? No other details about who this person is?
First reference says his name is Joseph Jones
