Santa Fe police continue to search for a 27-year-old woman believed to have walked out of a group home in early January. 

Monica Wilson was reported missing Jan. 10 after leaving the property located on Camino de Vaca, said Capt. Aaron Ortiz. 

New Mexico State Police issued a Brittany Alert for Wilson on Jan. 11. The designation is utilized for missing persons with developmental disabilities. 

"We were getting information that she's with family. We think that she's in a safe spot, but we need to locate her because she does need to come back," Ortiz said, adding investigators believe she may be with a family member in Albuquerque. 

Wilson is 5-foot-6 and weighs 157 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to a state police news release. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and her hair was in a bun with a bow in it. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.