Santa Fe police continue to search for a 27-year-old woman believed to have walked out of a group home in early January.
Monica Wilson was reported missing Jan. 10 after leaving the property located on Camino de Vaca, said Capt. Aaron Ortiz.
New Mexico State Police issued a Brittany Alert for Wilson on Jan. 11. The designation is utilized for missing persons with developmental disabilities.
"We were getting information that she's with family. We think that she's in a safe spot, but we need to locate her because she does need to come back," Ortiz said, adding investigators believe she may be with a family member in Albuquerque.
Wilson is 5-foot-6 and weighs 157 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to a state police news release. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and her hair was in a bun with a bow in it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.