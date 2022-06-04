Bradly Sam

Bradley Sam

The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance finding 34-year-old Bradly M. Sam, who was reported missing May 25 by his mother, who said she last saw him in Santa Fe on May 8.

Sam is described as 5-foot-11 and about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said in a news release.

This case remains under investigation.

The department asks anyone who knows Sam's whereabouts to call 505-428-3710 or contact Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.

Popular in the Community