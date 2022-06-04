Santa Fe police seeks public's help locating missing man The New Mexican Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bradley Sam Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance finding 34-year-old Bradly M. Sam, who was reported missing May 25 by his mother, who said she last saw him in Santa Fe on May 8.Sam is described as 5-foot-11 and about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said in a news release.This case remains under investigation.The department asks anyone who knows Sam's whereabouts to call 505-428-3710 or contact Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHuge wind project developing in Central New MexicoFaces of the fire: Resilient residents share their storiesSome hikers defying Santa Fe trail closuresFortified by family, Cleveland, N.M., volunteer fire department offers a light in the darkAt 790,000 acres (and counting), N.M. is headed to its worst fire year in historyNedra Matteucci Galleries moving to Canyon RoadPhoto of candidate in a headdress could prove pivotalCatering to needs of firefighters in New Mexico is massive undertakingSanta Fe officials weigh labeling midtown campus a blighted area to spur developmentOld art of adobe brick making comes alive Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe With the Kewa men, I learned about the forest — and my place A New Mexican revolt ended in violence and a changed territory Ringside Seat Candidate lashes rival, apologizes for wearing Indian headdress Recue Report Move to Santa Fe allowed couple to adopt dog