A successful hunt for a stolen truck led Santa Fe police to a shooting victim.

It was unclear exactly when and where 40-year-old Justin Romero was shot — once in each leg, a report says — but he told officers who tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant he couldn't go to jail because of the untreated gunshot wounds.

Romero was found Sunday at a home on Camino Vista Aurora after officers discovered a truck that had been reported stolen was parked outside.

