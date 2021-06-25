Santa Fe police have obtained an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man on a charge of kidnapping and multiple counts of rape tied to an alleged incident earlier this month.
Josue Donaldo Leon Cartagena is accused of assaulting a woman June 13 and is facing a count of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of criminal sexual penetration and a count of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration, according to a criminal complaint.
No further details about the case were made public. An arrest warrant issued Thursday has been sealed by Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
