Santa Fe police seek help identifying an armed man who robbed a fast-food restaurant and a convenience store Oct. 9.

According to a news release:

The robberies happened about 8 p.m. at Subway on Saint Michael’s Drive and about 10 p.m. at Speedway on Sawmill Road.

In both cases, the man displayed a handgun while demanding money, then fled in a vehicle thought to have been driven by another person.

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the man's identification and arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.

