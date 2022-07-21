editor's pick Santa Fe police seek suspect in downtown shooting The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Jul 21, 2022 Jul 21, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe police are seeking a man suspected in a shooting Thursday morning in the downtown area near West De Vargas and Water streets.Philip J. Mestas faces a count of attempted murder in the shooting, which injured a 38-year-old man, police said in a news release Thursday evening.The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, the news release said.According the release, police believe Mestas, 48, and the victim had a "physical dispute" Wednesday in which Mestas drew a firearm. About 7 a.m. Thursday, Mestas was walking on West De Vargas Street with a mountain bike and saw the victim walking, the release said.Police believe Mestas shot the victim and fled on his bike.An active warrant for Mestas' arrest has been issued, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon along with attempted murder.The case is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about Mestas' whereabouts to call 505-955-5412. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe actress gets break in TV show 'Dark Winds'Xfinity reports widespread internet outage in Santa Fe, Los AlamosSanta Feans say homeless encampments practically in backyardBitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bullSouthern New Mexico county says abortion clinics not welcomeDinged door said to have led to shooting of woman in EspañolaReport on deadly Chimayó fire says girls 'could not have escaped'A community left heartbrokenTeen charged in shooting death to be released on house arrestMan killed in one-car collision; speeding suspected Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Tales of Tails Rescue dog lends owner a helping hand Magic Table A marinade for meat or veggies Ringside Seat City Hall looks out for the underdog, or does it? Ringside Seat Bitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bull