Santa Fe police are seeking a man suspected in a shooting Thursday morning in the downtown area near West De Vargas and Water streets.

Philip J. Mestas faces a count of attempted murder in the shooting, which injured a 38-year-old man, police said in a news release Thursday evening.

The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, the news release said.

