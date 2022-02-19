A man displayed a handgun after entering a Subway store about 1 p.m. Saturday and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Santa Fe police.

Police seek help finding the man, who was still missing as of 4 p.m., according to Capt. Anthony Tapia. The store is on West Cordova Road. 

Police described the man as 5 feet 6 inches and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red shoes and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tapia at 505-470-2853.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.