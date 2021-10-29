Santa Fe police seek help in finding a man with a warrant for his arrest on charges of criminal sexual penetration and kidnapping.

According to a news release:

Juan Carlos Barraza Alvarado, who is about 29 years old, has no known address and is thought to have recently bought a maroon or red vehicle with dark-tinted windows.

He is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jordan White at 505-955-5298.

