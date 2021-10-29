Santa Fe police seek help in finding a man with a warrant for his arrest on charges of criminal sexual penetration and kidnapping.
According to a news release:
Juan Carlos Barraza Alvarado, who is about 29 years old, has no known address and is thought to have recently bought a maroon or red vehicle with dark-tinted windows.
He is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jordan White at 505-955-5298.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.