Santa Fe police seek help on motorcyclist's death at West Zia Road, Yucca Street
The New Mexican
Apr 27, 2022
A person involved in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening at West Zia Road and Yucca Street has died.Santa Fe police said in a news release the crash occurred around 7 p.m., closing the intersection."One person involved has succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and is deceased," the news release said. It did not identify the victim.The crash remains under investigation.The police department asked anyone with information about the crash to call 505-428-3710.It also asked anyone with cellphone photos or video or dashboard camera video of the incident to upload them to the agency's Evidence Link: tinyurl.com/ya6ep38f.