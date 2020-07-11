Santa Fe police are asking the public for help in finding a 61-year-old missing man.
Gavino "Greg" Romero Jr. was last seen Friday, according to the police department's Facebook page.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black baseball cap, yellow T-shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.
Police urged anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts to call them at 505-428-3710.
#SILVERALERT-Santa Fe, NM - Gavino "Greg" Romero (61), 5'7", 170 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, last seen July 10, 2020, wearing a black baseball hat, yellow t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes. #PressReleaseNMSP @alz_nm_advocacy https://t.co/WpGsAnBRRw pic.twitter.com/Ss2UdDDpZ2— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 11, 2020
