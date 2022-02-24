Santa Fe police seek the public’s help finding a woman whose out-of-state sister reported her missing in 2017.
Her sister said she last saw Diana Martin, 59, in Santa Fe in March 2014.
Martin is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412. The case number is 2017-016117.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.