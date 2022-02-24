Screenshot_20220224-190606_Hancom Office Editor.jpg

Diana Martin

 Courtesy Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe police seek the public’s help finding a woman whose out-of-state sister reported her missing in 2017.

Her sister said she last saw Diana Martin, 59, in Santa Fe in March 2014.

Martin is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412. The case number is 2017-016117.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.