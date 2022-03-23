Screenshot_20220323-203010_Hancom Office Editor.jpg

Jailene Delgado-Sarceno

 Courtesy Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe police seek help finding a woman who last was seen March 10, according to a news release.

Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing 11 days later, on Monday, and is known to frequent downtown Santa Fe, the release states.

Delgado-Sarceno is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5297. The case number is 2022-002813.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.