Santa Fe police seek help finding a woman who last was seen March 10, according to a news release.
Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing 11 days later, on Monday, and is known to frequent downtown Santa Fe, the release states.
Delgado-Sarceno is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5297. The case number is 2022-002813.
