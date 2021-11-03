Jason_Ray_Vallejo.jpeg
Courtesy Santa Fe Police Department Twitter page

Santa Fe police seek the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man who was reported missing Oct. 20.

According to a news release:

Jason Ray Vallejo's mother reported him missing; she said she'd last spoken to him in May, when he was incarcerated.

Vallejo is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 140-145 pounds, with brown eyes and usually with a shaved head. He has tattoos on his arms and chest, and has an injury to his left arm that might have left scarring. Vallejo is known to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.

This case remains under active investigation, and as additional information becomes available it will be provided. Case number 2021-010713.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.