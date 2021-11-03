Santa Fe police seek the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man who was reported missing Oct. 20.
According to a news release:
Jason Ray Vallejo's mother reported him missing; she said she'd last spoken to him in May, when he was incarcerated.
Vallejo is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 140-145 pounds, with brown eyes and usually with a shaved head. He has tattoos on his arms and chest, and has an injury to his left arm that might have left scarring. Vallejo is known to walk with a limp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.
This case remains under active investigation, and as additional information becomes available it will be provided. Case number 2021-010713.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.