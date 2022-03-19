Santa Fe police seek help finding Brittney Romero Alvarez, 17, who was reported missing Feb. 24.
Alvarez is thought to be in the area of Coronado Condominiums at 2800 Cerrillos Road, according to police. She has been missing since leaving a Rio Rancho transitional living facility in October or November, police added.
She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and about 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Dianna Conklin at deconklin@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5323. The case number is 2022-002077.
