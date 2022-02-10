The Santa Fe Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the theft of an ATV trailer outside a home Sunday afternoon.
Two men are shown on video about 2:45 p.m. taking a 2002 trailer from a home on Camino Hualapai, according to police. The men were in a white/gray, 1990s-model, two-door GMC/Chevy truck, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Sgt. Celestino Lopez at 505-955-5688. The case number is 2022-001422.
