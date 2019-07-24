Santa Fe police are searching for an armed man suspected of beating his estranged wife with a handgun and threatening to shoot her Tuesday night, and later warning her he might die in a shootout with police.
In an arrest warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Jose Lovato, 30, is accused of multiple felonies, including aggravated assault and battery, false imprisonment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal damage to property.
He remained at large Wednesday, police said.
“Based on the situation, we’re going to have to approach him with caution,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. “We obviously want this to be resolved in a peaceful manner. Hopefully he turns himself in.”
Police were called to an Espinacitas Street home at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, where the woman had been staying with a friend.
Both women told police Lovato had come to the home to pick up some of his belongings and became angry because his wife “did not want him or his property around her anymore,” the affidavit said.
During an argument, Lovato pulled out a handgun and hit the woman on her head several times, leaving a mark above her eyebrow, and then pointed the gun to the back of her head, moving the slide of the gun as if he were loading rounds into the chamber, according to the affidavit.
The women said Lovato told his wife he was going to shoot her and pulled the trigger several times, the affidavit said.
His wife said she could hear the gun “click” each time Lovato pulled the trigger, and feared for her life. Lovato threatened to shoot up the house while waving the gun at both women, they told police. He then began hitting his wife on the back of her head with his fists as she lay on the floor, covering her face, according to the affidavit. Afterward, the women said, he smashed a television set and threw a fan at the woman, which missed her but broke another TV in the home. He then left in a white two-door Lexus.
Lovato’s wife told police Lovato texted her later, saying he would return “and would have a shootout with police,” the affidavit said. The messages also said “that he was going back to the residence for his stuff and stating when the cops kill him it will be [her] fault,” the document said.
Police later found the Lexus Lovato had been driving parked on South Meadows Road, but he was not inside. Officers have continued to search for him.
How to get help
Recent incidents — including the murder-suicide of a popular local singer and her husband July 11 in downtown Santa Fe — have raised concerns about the pervasiveness of domestic violence in the community.
Anji Estrellas, executive director of the Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families, said anyone experiencing such violence should call the organization’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 505-473-5200.