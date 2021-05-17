Santa Fe police are searching for a man and woman reportedly seen removing packages from people's doorsteps last week in the 3300 block of James Avenue, according to a news release.
The couple was seen in a white, four-door car with a black foam bumper and were witnessed stealing packages around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, according to the release. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Capt. Matt Champlin at 505-955-5201 or mrchamplin@santafenm.gov.
